If you knew Terry J. Taylor, you loved him. Blessed with a gift for remembering details and a love of people, Terry made everyone he came in contact with feel like they mattered. He would remember your name, where you were born, who your neighbors were, and likely at least a little bit of your genealogy. There wasn't a place he could go where there wasn't someone who would greet him enthusiastically. His talent for making friends gained him attention in situations as common as going out to dinner or running errands around town, and as extraordinary as being recognized while on a vacation in England - decades after serving a mission there. If you knew Terry, you have probably heard a delightful story - or two, or three - about his family and friends, the places he lived, his job in banking, or some fascinating moment in history. He freely shared his love for life in his colorful accounts, making connections with people everywhere he went. Many of his favorite stories were about growing up in Grant, Idaho. Terry was born to Junius and Guinevere Crook Taylor on April 2, 1943. Junius and Gwen took him home to a little two-room house on the family farm. A brother, Rich, joined the family a couple of years later, followed by his sister, Cindy, a few years after that. Terry loved being an older brother. He often said that he had a perfect childhood. Like the rest of his life, Terry's childhood was punctuated by happy notes that he loved to share. He often told of such novel experiences as getting to ride a horse to school when he was a boy. As a young teenager, he won a talent show at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for his impersonation of Elvis. One story of his youth that he frequently recalled in his later years involved his sheep, Bell, named after the handmade bell that hung around her neck. He had made the bell with his father to alarm him if his prize-winning sheep got into his mother's garden after his mother promised to take drastic action if Bell ever destroyed her garden again. He kept the bell for the rest of his life as a reminder of the bond he formed with his father over their mutual love of animals. Terry was a handsome young man and thus very popular at Rigby High School. He had a close group of friends - the majority of whom were his cousins. After high school, Terry attended Brigham Young University where one of his cousins, Bill Taylor, was his roommate. Terry and Bill enjoyed a lifelong friendship. Farming was an essential part of the Taylor family, but having asthma, Terry struggled to work in the field. Instead, for three summers, he worked at a gas station in Island Park. He grew to love the area so much that he often returned, especially during times in his life where he needed peace and comfort. Terry was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his life was shaped by his earnest desire to live faithfully and serve God. This devotion led him to go on a proselytizing mission at 19. He was called to the Southwest British Mission, serving from 1962 to 1964. While there, he learned to love the people of England, especially the humble people on the Isle of Wight. In fact, it was in this community that he was recognized by members he had served three decades prior. When Terry returned from England, he was married. While this marriage ended after 15 years, through it, he was blessed with four daughters Lisa, Danielle, Rebecca, and Mary. His daughters brought him tremendous joy and his love for them endures even now. Terry met his sweetheart, Terri Toone Taylor, in 1982, marrying her on January 1, 1983. In marrying Terri, he gained a son, Christian Shull, born to Terri in a previous marriage. Together, they welcomed their son, James Taylor, eight years later. Terry was very proud of his long career in the banking industry. Following his mission, he took a job with Idaho First National Bank. But the most significant part of his career in banking was his 16 years at the Bank of Commerce, where he became a Vice President and a Branch Manager. Terry's career was cut short in 2000 after his health dramatically declined. A series of illnesses and surgeries made it difficult for him to continue the community and church service that he loved. But his illness never dampened his involvement and impact as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. As Terry's health failed, his wife, Terri, decided to retire from her own career to devote her time and energy to caring for her husband. They spent 11 years side-by-side, time his wife will always treasure. At the time of his death, Terry and Terri had been married for 40 years. Terry J. Taylor is survived by his wife, Terri T. Taylor; brother, Richard (Jeanie) Taylor; sister, Cindy Taylor (Dexter) Ball; children, Lisa (Steven) Sowards, Danielle (Travis) Barney, Christian (Caroline) Shull, Rebecca (Michael) Jolley, Mary (Nolan) McClain, and James (Heidi) Taylor; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Jordan Barney. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Ammon 5th Ward, 2055 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Terry 4/2/1943 - 9/28/2022Taylor
