This community lost a cowboy, Tommy Taylor, on Saturday, December 19, 2020. He found joy in his life. He loved anything cowboy: the horses, the chariot races, being a farrier, and the cattle drives. Driving the fast Corvette on winding roads was a thrill. His skill of shooting was declining because of his extensive arthritis in his wrists; therefore, he became more of an observer rather than a participant on the two leagues he belonged to. Did you know flying was Tommy's passion several years ago? Every time he saw a plane similar to his, he had stories to tell. Almost every evening, Tommy did a crossword puzzle. I could open a dictionary to any page then read the nouns, and he could tell me the definition with accuracy. Tommy's military experience as a SeeBee shaped his devotion to the United States, the Constitution, and the flag. Being a veteran was a great source of pride for him. Pool is his hobby during the winter months. He did enjoy that game with the Eagle's League. The past several years he has been in leadership positions at the Eagles Aerie. This brought him great joy. December is the month for giving and he donated generously to charities. Because of his zest for life and for people, he will be so missed. A Celebration of his Life will be conducted at the Eagles Aerie at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Tommy 6/4/1942 - 12/19/2020Taylor
