Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Tonya Nicole Taylor, 48, of Idaho Falls, was swept away in God's arms September 18, 2021, at 1:45 a.m. after God decided he needed her as soon as possible. Tonya was born February 28, 1973, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to David and Darla Chase. Tonya grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended ISU and Eastern Idaho Vo-Tech for dental assisting. On July 12, 1997, she married Scott Taylor in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonya and Scott made their home in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with three children, Kamryn, Braxton, and Trevor Taylor. She loved Jesus Christ more than anything in the world and was a Christian. Tonya loved the outdoors and nature. She loved her time with friends and family, her cabin time, camping, and gardening. She was a great driver and rider, and loved her UTVs, boats, four-wheelers, snowmobiles, and mountain bikes. She also loved serving God and the people she loved. Tonya was full of life and is loved by so many. She always loved being spontaneous. She was the best wife, mom, daughter, sister, and friend. She was taken too early for her beautiful and kind soul. Tonya is the kind of person that would do anything for the people she loved. She helped everybody through hard times, even if she barely knew them. She was always so in love with the beauty of life and family. She always saw the positive in every situation or thing. She changed our perspective on life daily with her trust in God and what she believed in. As much as she was in love with this life and her family, we can't imagine how much more happy and at peace she is with God and her loved ones that have passed. We will dearly miss our sweet Tonya, aka "Sugar Pop," but we look forward to reuniting with her again. We all love her so much. A celebration of Tonya's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at The Gathering, 525 River Parkway, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402. Please casual dress and happy spirits. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Tonya 2/28/1973 - 9/18/2021Nicole Taylor