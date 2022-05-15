UDel Clyde Taylor, born January 25, 1947, in Rigby, Idaho passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on May 9, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer. He spent his final moments surrounded by his loving family. UDel was born to Clyde and Ruth Taylor and spent his childhood growing up in Grant, Idaho. He grew up on the family farm where he worked side by side with his father growing and harvesting crops and milking dairy cows. He thoroughly enjoyed sports as a player, coach, and spectator. UDel met Laina Later, and they married on August 25, 1964, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later sealed as a family on May 2, 1980, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. UDel is preceded in death by his infant son, Shawn UDel Taylor, his father Clyde William Taylor and mother Ruth Hymas Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife, Laina and his children: Trina (Mark) Shepherd, Scott (Carmella) Taylor and TyRee (Kyle) Gilbert. He is also survived by his sister LuDene Casper, his brother, Thayle (KimBerly) Taylor as well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. UDel's career was spent in the packaging industry (Bemis Bag and Idaho Package Co.) until he retired in 2007. Upon retirement, UDel and Laina relocated to the Tri-Cities, WA area to be closer to their family. UDel enjoyed reading, golfing, traveling with his beautiful wife and supporting his grandchildren in all their activities. UDel served in various church callings, including LDS Ward Bishop (Grant), full-time senior missionary with Laina (Adriatic North Mission), World Relief Refugee Volunteer and temple worker. He was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held, Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 am at the LDS Church in Grant, ID (3431 E. 100 N. Rigby, ID). There will be a viewing held 1 hour prior to the service. Following the funeral the Graveside service will be at the Central Cemetery, Grant, Idaho. In lieu of flowers the family invites you to donate to LDS Humanitarian Services, World Relief - Tri Cities, Hospice House, or the charity of your choice. For online condolences or to sign the online guestbook visit www.Hillcrestfunerals.com UDel 1/25/1947 - 5/9/2022Clyde Taylor