William Craig Taylor has returned to his Father in Heaven. Craig was born to Hal S. and Mary R. Taylor on December 25, 1951 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He passed away on April 25, 2021 at Southgate Senior Assisted Living in St. George, Utah. As a long-time resident of St. George, Craig became ill with lung cancer and brain tumors. Prior to his passing, Craig resided at Southgate for less than 3 weeks, which is proof of his tenacity to be independent and his love of life. Craig always enjoyed a special bond with Idaho Falls, Idaho because of his family, life-long friends and the farm work. And since, also experiencing a wonderful childhood, an adventurous young adulthood, parenthood, landlord work, and many years of tilling and planting farmland, along-side his "Best Friend and Angel Dad, Hal S. Taylor", the city of Idaho Falls is indeed his true and ever-lasting home. While being a beloved and a loving resident of St. George, Utah, Craig enjoyed his employment with the city as part of the landscaping department. Joyous spare-time consisted of hiking, biking and camping! The City's surrounding areas provide many opportunities to enjoy these healthy activities! Craig took great advantage of the surrounding beauty by joining the Outback Hiking Club of Southern Utah. He also, at one point, served as President and Vice-President of this hiking club. Craig absolutely loved the natural beauty of the great outdoors, the companionship of his hiking buddies, remembering and maintaining his childhood friendships and associating with his nuclear/external family including his most beloved Aunts, Uncles and Cousins of the Taylor family. He is survived by sister Terri, brother David, daughter Sarah and grandson Trey. Craig will be laid to... "peacefully rest" ... at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Burial service will be held graveside on Friday, May 28th, 2021 at 3:00pm. All family and friends are welcome to attend. William 12/25/1951 - 4/25/2021Craig Taylor