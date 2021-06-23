Michael Stephen Taysom, 80 of Rigby, Idaho passed away peacefully June 21, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Michael was born May 10, 1941, the second of six children to Charles Taysom and Alice Owens Taysom. He joined an older brother and was followed by four younger sisters. He was raised in Iona, Woodville, and Shelley, Idaho graduating from Shelley High School in 1959. Michael served an LDS mission to Auckland, New Zealand from 1960 to 1962. After returning he attended Utah State University earning a bachelor's degree in history in 1965 and a master's degree in European history in 1966. Michael married Cheryl Ann Smith September 18, 1964, in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They were blessed with three sons and two daughters. After graduation from Utah State University, he began his twenty-six-year career in the United States Air Force. Many adventures were had as he and his family were stationed at seventeen Air Force bases around the United States, Philippines, and England. Michael also spent two years in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force as a colonel in 1992. Michael and Cheryl made their home in Rigby, Idaho where he began his second career as the Emergency Management Director for Bonneville County. He retired from Bonneville County in 2009. Michael was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. He served an LDS mission with his wife helping to facilitate the self-reliance initiative in stakes in Southeastern Idaho. Michael was an avid reader, runner, and cross-country skier. He loved spending time with his family, hiking in the Tetons, and tending his beautiful rose garden. Michael was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl Taysom of Rigby; children Travis (Marisol) Taysom of Grand Blanc, Michigan, Troy (Holly) Taysom of Provo, Utah, Stephen (Lindsey) Taysom of North Canton, Ohio, Natalie (Tyler) Jacobson of Rigby, and Megan (Bryce) Campbell of Rigby, 19 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Kent Taysom, and sisters Louise Ahern, Debbie Edwards, Sara Paulson, and Paula Taysom. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Taysom and Alice Owens Taysom and grandparents Alma and Sarah Owens and Henry and Ina Geneva Taysom. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Rigby Stake Center. Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 am Saturday, prior to funeral service at Rigby Stake Center. Interment will be at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery with full military honors. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Michael 5/10/1941 - 6/21/2021Stephen Taysom
