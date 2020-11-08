Dale Milton Teel, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 5, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Dale was born September 22, 1936, in Burlington, Colorado, to Emmett Milton Teel and Maxine Emily Parmer Teel. He grew up in Denver and went on to study engineering at Denver University, obtaining his degree in 1960. He then enrolled in the United States Army, served and was honorably discharged. On September 2, 1961, he married Marjorie Loree Smith in Borger, Texas. Together, they raised three boys: Rodney, Ryan, and John. Dale and Marjorie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Dale worked as a Mechanical Engineer for INEL; he was a Registered Professional Engineer for the State of Idaho. Dale is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie; sons, Rodney (Deena) Teel of Idaho Falls, ID, Ryan (Gretchen) Teel of Boise, ID, John (Laura) Teel of Meridian, ID; a sister, Mary (Kenneth) Engelhardt of Richland, WA; and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dale 9/22/1936 - 11/5/2020Teel
+3
+3