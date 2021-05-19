Barbara May Teeter, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 15, 2021, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of One Source Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Barbara was born May 31, 1932, in Meridian, Idaho, to Cecil Charles Pottinger and Elsie May McAllister Pottinger. She grew up and attended schools in Boise, Idaho. She also attended Link's Business College. On April 12, 1952, she married Ward J. Teeter in Boise, Idaho. Barbara and Ward made their home in Idaho Falls where she worked as a deli manager prior to becoming a sales clerk for K-Mart. She retired in 1997. She enjoyed cooking, reading, working crossword puzzles, drawing, gardening, and camping. She loved the outdoors. She played the piano by ear remarkably well, in spite of a lifelong significant hearing loss. She did not play from sheet music. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Ward J. Teeter of Idaho Falls; son, Rodney (Suzanne) Teeter of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Susan (Keith) Green of Aloha, OR; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Elsie Pottinger, and sister, Beverly Ann Barbour. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Ucon Cemetery, 3960 East 105th North. The family will visit with friends from 10- 10:45 a.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Barbara 5/31/1932 - 5/15/2021May Teeter
