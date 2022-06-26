Ward J. Teeter, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 20, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Ward was born March 27, 1929, in Cascade, Idaho, to Ward J. Teeter Sr. and Katherine Louise Isley Teeter. He grew up and attended schools in Boise, Idaho, graduating from Franklin High School. He then joined the United States Air Force and served as a Sergeant. He was an Engineering General Draftsman. On April 12, 1952, he married the love of his life, Barbara May Pottinger, in Boise, Idaho, and they were married for 69 years. Ward and Barbara made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Ward worked as a carpenter for C. Reinhart & Sons. He then worked for the Idaho State Police as a Police Officer and retired as a Corporal after nearly 32 years. Ward was tough enough to tackle the frequent, difficult challenges encountered in both his tour in the U.S. Air Force and the Idaho State Police. However, he was also compassionate and unfailingly protective, especially of those more vulnerable and weak, especially women, children, and animals. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved home remodeling, woodworking, and making furniture. Ward is survived by his son, Rodney (Suzanne) Teeter of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Susan (Keith) Green of Aloha, OR; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara May Teeter; father, Ward Teeter Sr.; mother, Katherine Teeter; brothers, Albert and Donald Teeter; and sister, Sharon Mortenson. Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Ucon Cemetery, 3960 East 105th North. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard, assisted by the Idaho State Honor Guard. The family will visit with friends from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ward 3/27/1929 - 6/20/2022J. Teeter