Diane Louise Fleming Telford, 89 of Idaho Falls, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Rigby Lake Nursing Home from natural causes. She was surrounded by her loving children. Diane was born December 22, 1930 in Wilson, Wyoming to Lewis Robert Fleming and Maude Alice Edmiston Fleming. She was raised in Wilson and attended Jackson Hole High School. On August 13, 1949 she married Byron "Keith" Telford in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; their marriage was solemnized July 7, 2000 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived for 10 years in Howe, Idaho, 17 years in Shelley, Idaho, then lived the remainder of their married lives in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She helped her husband with a cattle business; then later in life she worked at the ABC Gift Shop, at Morris Travel Agency, and worked at the Idaho Falls Live Stock Yard Office. Diane was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Val) Klingler of Rigby, Leslie Edrington of Spring, Texas; daughters-in-law, Cody Telford of Monteview, Idaho; sons, Bradley (Linda) Telford of Medford, Oregon and Matthew Telford of Filer, Idaho; 20 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Sandra Telford, son, Robert Telford, a grandson, Marc Telford, son-in-law, Hank Edrington, brother, George Fleming and her parents and in-laws Byron and Winona Telford. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, January 4, 2019 at the Orvin Ward Chapel, 6925 N. 15th East, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., prior to services, also at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Diane 12/22/1930 - 12/29/2019Louise Telford