On Saturday, August 28, 2021, Jim passed away at his home at the age of 81. Jim is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Ginny TenEyck; son, Max TenEyck; three daughters, Lara Meng, Gina White, and Shawnee Preston; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and two sisters, Sally Lowen and Susie Campbell. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lane TenEyck; and a daughter, Sandi Jensen. Jim and Ginny started their own business (Jim's Trophy Room) in the early 1970's and worked hard long hours to make it the success it still is today. Jim had a great zest for life and lived his to the fullest. If he wasn't working, he was spending time on Palisades Lake and at his property in Irwin, Idaho. Jim served his country in the US Army from May 1963 to May 1965. He was a Combat Engineer, Rank Specialist/E-4, Special Skills Blaster, Powder Man, and Expert Rifleman. He served in the Special Forces and qualified to perform Airborne Air Assaults. As per Jim's request, there will be no services held. Donations in Jim's name may be made to the Bonneville Humane Society or Snake River Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. James 2/25/1940 - 8/28/2021A. TenEyck III