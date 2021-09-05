Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Martha Elizabeth Morris-Terrell, 85, of Island Park, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at her son's home in Wapello, Idaho. Marty was born August 9, 1935 to William and Louise Henefer in Thomas, Idaho. She attended area schools and graduated from Snake River High School. She married Gordon Morris in 1952 and had three sons, Sam, Todd and Kim. They later divorced. Marty married James (Jim) Terrell of Idaho Falls. They moved to Island Park and owned and operated the Stage Stop at Mack's Inn with Martha's son Todd, where they made their home. Marty's main interest was quilting, though she also loved to read. She was a member of the historical society. Marty is survived by her son, Todd Morris. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Henefer; her sons, Sam H. Morris and Kim Morris; and her husband Jim Terrell. A celebration of Martha's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at The Little Church in the Pines at Mack's Inn, Idaho. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Martha 8/9/1935 - 7/21/2021Elizabeth Terrell