Kent Hugh Tew left this earth July 13, 2020 to finally hold his daughter Tiff'ni who preceded him over 30 years ago. He left behind his loving wife of 52 years Darlene Morris Tew to take care of their other 10 children and 31 grandchildren. His parents and one sister are also on the other side rejoicing to be with him again. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren as well as his eight surviving brothers and sisters and countless other friends and family. He served the Lord on an LDS mission in the North Central States mission from 1965 -1967 and continued to serve and love the Lord all his life. He and his wife served another mission in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 2017-2019. Kent has now been called to serve the Lord on the other side. He has lived his life to its fullest spending time with the Love of his Life gardening, going on trips and visiting their children and grandchildren. He is very close with his children who all love and adore him for his kindness, spiritual strength and fatherly advice. His love didn't stop there: many extended family and friends will also miss his trusted and loving guidance. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, in Shelley. The funeral will be streamed live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:30 till 12:40 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Kent 9/22/1946 - 7/13/2020Hugh Tew
