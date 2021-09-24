Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Trevor Len Tew (Fatty), 38, was born October 1982 and passed away September 19, 2021. Trevor was born to Fred and Sherry Tew of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Trevor was loved by all that knew him. He was outgoing, kind, and always willing to help someone out. Growing up, Trevor attended schools in Idaho Falls and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on October 12, 1997, and spent many hours in the full-time preaching work. On June 16, 2001, Trevor married his beautiful wife Cecilia and recently had their 20th wedding anniversary. Trevor was a hard worker and was skilled in many fields. He was the owner of Paradise Yards in Idaho Falls and built an incredible repertoire with his customers. Trevor also worked with Christensen Construction and multiple maintenance companies. Trevor enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, hunting, and riding dirt bikes. Trevor is survived by his wife, Cecilia of Idaho Falls, ID; his parents: Fred and Sherry Tew of Idaho Falls, ID; Sisters: Shelby of Pocatello, Karee (David) of Pittsburgh, and Savannah Tew of Rigby; Along with many nieces and nephews. Trevor was preceded in death by his Grandparents: Kenneth and Viola Tew, Len and Mertie Stephens; and his brother, Tyson F. Tew. Zoom Services will be held Saturday 25th at 4 pm. Zoom information will be forthcoming. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Trevor 10/26/1982 - 9/19/2021Len Tew