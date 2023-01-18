Marian Elizabeth Hiskey Tewalt, 93, of Boise, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at home with her sister and brother-in-law by her side. Marian was born on April 14, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ercele A. Hiskey and Clara B. Marker Hiskey. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She attended Holy Rosary, O.E. Bell Junior High, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1948. Following graduation, she went to work at Mountain Bell Phone Company for the next 33 years. In 1971, she met the love of her life, Everet Austin "Doc" Tewalt. They were married in 1972 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, at Joy and Ralph's house. Doc and Marian were happily married for 20 years. Marian was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Boise, Idaho. She was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Marian is survived by her two sisters, Joy (Ralph) Johnston of Idaho Falls, ID and Jean Davidson of Shelley, ID; step-children, Gary (Linda) Tewalt of Boise, ID, and Daneen Jensen of Newport OR; her grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and great-great-great niece. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Doc, her parents Ercele and Clara, sister Dorothy, brother Ercele, and stepchildren, Ron, Ripley, and Roy Tewalt. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N Ridge). The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. The family would like to thank Treasure Valley Hospice, especially Elie Rodriguez, for the special care they gave at the end of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center, 1415 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls, ID, 83401. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marian 4/14/1929 - 1/11/2023Elizabeth Tewalt
