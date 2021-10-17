Harold Wesley Tews, age 84 of Hammett, entered the arms of Jesus, at his home on Monday, October 11, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Mountain Home. Cremation by Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. He was born on May 25, 1937, to Arthur and Cornelia "Nellie" (Weck) Tews in Caldwell, Idaho. Harold graduated from Notus High School where he met his wife. Harold and Juanita (Simpson) were married in 1959. They raised 3 incredible and productive sons. Harold and Juanita made their home in Hollister and the Hammett area, where Harold ranched. Harold's other love was rodeo. In 1960 he was Bull riding Champion of Idaho and in 1966 and 1968 he was Bareback Champion of Idaho. A longtime member of the Idaho Cowboy Association. Later in his career, he was well-known for judging at rodeos throughout the Northwest and he belonged to the Salers Association and judge many bull sales. He served on the Glenns Ferry Highway District Board for over 30 years and the King Hill Irrigation Board. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mountain Home and he had a strong desire in sharing the love of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Harold is survived by his wife of 62 years Juanita, his sons Wes (Linda), Mike (Brenda), and Joel, his sister Janet Schudde, and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Earl and two sisters Inez and Louis. The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice of Mountain Home, Dr. Crossley and his staff for their kind and loving care. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Idaho Cowboy Association, Cowboy Crisis Fund at www.icarodeo.com. Harold 5/25/1937 - 10/11/2021W. Tews