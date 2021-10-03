Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
LaVer E. Thacker, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed on September 29, 2021, at home surrounded by family. LaVar was born on August 8, 1937, to William Ellis Thacker and Effie Bethers Thacker in Daniels, Utah. He graduated from Wasatch High School in Heber City, Utah in 1955. Growing up, LaVar lived across the road from Ilene Jacobson. They were married on March 16, 1956, in Heber City, Utah. They had four children, Brenda, Annette, Kent and Paul. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 19, 1997. LaVar worked for Boyles Brothers as a long-haul truck driver for many years. Eventually he went to work for Industrial Supply Company in Salt Lake City, Utah. While working there he was given the opportunity to start an industrial supply store in Idaho Falls, Idaho. In June of 1964, Bonneville Industrial Supply Company was established. For 57 years LaVar built BISCO from the ground up to a successful business within the community. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ilene Thacker; daughters, Brenda Harker and Annette Hayner (Chad Parris) and son, Kent (Lori) Thacker, all of Idaho Falls; son, Paul (Carrie) Thacker of Boise; and 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, 4600 South Yellowstone. The family will visit with friends on Sunday, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 963 South Ammon Road. The family would like to thank Dr. Avondet, Lindsi Gordan, and staff for the many years LaVar was under their care, also Encompass Healthcare and Hospice. Special thanks to nurses Chris, Brenda and Cindy for the compassionate care they gave LaVar and the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com LaVar 8/8/1937 - 9/29/2021Thacker