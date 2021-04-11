Allen John Thiel Jr., 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 7, 2021 at his home. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Allen was born May 30, 1933, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Allen J. Thiel Sr. and Sarah Slifer Thiel. He was the eldest of 14 children. He grew up in the New Sweden area west of Idaho Falls and attended New Sweden School, Holy Rosary School, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Allen honorably served for the United States Army in Korea. He went on to attend Idaho State University under the G.I. Bill where he obtained his bachelor's degree in Biology. He later worked in Idaho and California as a Federal and State Produce Inspector. Throughout his life, he was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Allen developed an uncanny strength as a young child growing up on a farm. While serving in the Army, he joined the boxing program and in an early match he knocked his opponent out cold, scaring him enough that he hung up his gloves. In Korea, he met Helen Yoon Park while she was working as a receptionist at Allen's dentist. They married in 1957 in Seoul, South Korea. Together they were blessed with three children: Allen III, Thomas, and Michelle. Allen made his home in Idaho Falls and enjoyed several hobbies including fly fishing, handball, cross country skiing, hiking, the outdoors, "discussing" politics, and watching sports. His favorite teams were the Baltimore Orioles and Denver Broncos. He spent many hours in his multiple gardens spread out all over town, including one at his daughter's home - a drip irrigation garden that he was immensely proud of. He enjoyed cultivating organic heirloom potatoes, tomatoes, and fruit trees and always enjoyed trips to Farmers' Markets. He loved his numerous dogs and trips to Lava Hot Springs and Yellowstone National Park. His greatest joys were his grandchildren and great-grandsons. He always talked about how smart and accomplished they all were; and he especially loved it when they helped squash those dang potato beetles in the garden. Allen supported them as they competed in high school and college sports; his booming voice could not be missed in the crowd as he coached and cheered them on. Allen is survived by his loving children, Allen J (Katherine) Thiel, III of Laguna Niguel, CA, Thomas N (Nicki) Thiel of Idaho Falls, ID, and Michelle Thiel (Tracy) Bingham of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Kathleen Germaine of Portland, OR, Cee Ann Thiel of Riverside, CA, Sarah Alice Thiel of Idaho Falls, ID, Mary Jo (John) Thiel-Goslin of Portland, OR, Cheryl Thiel of El Cajon, CA, Mickey (Keith Young) Thiel of Firth, ID, Susie (Mark Rubin) Thiel of Redlands, CA, and Laura (Tom) Thiel-Dufala of Boring, OR; brothers, Bill (Rosie) Thiel of Idaho Falls, ID, and Tony (Kathy) Thiel of Idaho Falls, ID; numerous nieces and nephews; 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Helen Yoon Thiel; brothers, Gene Thiel, Carol Thiel, and Jerry Thiel; and granddaughter, Stephanie Thiel. "Aw Catfish and Dog Biscuits!" we are going to miss you so! Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trout Unlimited or the Senior Citizen Center would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Allen 5/30/1933 - 4/7/2021Thiel
