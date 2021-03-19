On March 16, 2021, B. Joann Thieman, aged 86, is heaven-bound to be with her Lord and Savior. Born March 22, 1935, in Sundance, WY to Walter Josiah Willson and Elenora Mildred She graduated from Spearfish High in 1953 and married Ira Lee Thieman on May 31 of the same year. The couple celebrated with Ira wheeling Joann down Main Street in a wheelbarrow. 1971 they moved to Idaho Falls, ID where they raised their 5 children and opened Thieman's Meats where she worked until the age of 79. She grew and shared the best rhubarb around, wrote wonderful letters to family and friends, and her sense of humor made everyone laugh. She deeply loved her family, especially her grandbabies and pets. Survived by Kathleen (Eric), Douglas, Vernon (Zee), Rodney (Kristi), James (Kathy), 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Proceeded in death by her husband, Ira, and her sister, Doris. She will return to Spearfish, South Dakota to rest next to the love of her life in the Rose Hill Cemetery. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 6th at 10 am. In South Dakota. A celebration of life will follow at a later date in Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Joann 3/22/1935 - 3/16/2021Thieman
