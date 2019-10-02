Dale passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2019 in Aurora, CO. He is survived by his wife, Gail, son, Jacob, father, Thomas, sisters Dianne (Jack) Luberda, and Janet (Terry Tucker) Homeier, brother, Lee Fabricius, and neices, Hailee Fabricius, and Lauren (Nate) Hood and their son Eli. He is preceded in death by his mother Darlene. Dale was a pilot with FedEx for nearly 25 years. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 10am, at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO, with a reception to follow. Interment will be held after the reception at Sunset Memorial Gardens, at 3400 W. 28th Ave., Greeley, CO. Dale 7/3/1959 - 9/24/2019Thomas