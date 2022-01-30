Dennis Gene "Denny" Thomas, 82, passed away January 25, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at the home of his daughter, with his wife and family by his side. Denny was born October 8, 1939, to Jesse Edmond and Fern Deveraux Thomas in Driggs, Idaho. Denny grew up and attended school in Teton Valley. Denny was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On April 25, 1959, he married LaWanna Gay Young in Victor, Idaho. Later, on November 29, 1974, they were sealed in the Provo, Utah Temple. Denny and LaWanna made their home in Tetonia, Idaho, where they raised their children. Denny enjoyed raising cattle, horses, and farming. He loved to have his children, grandchildren, and other family members, come for cook outs and gathering on and around the farm. He enjoyed fishing and riding horses, and he loved watching and coaching baseball. He loved watching "the kids" play football, basketball, or wrestle. Denny is survived by his loving wife, LaWanna Thomas of Tetonia, ID; his two sons, Randy (Dorothy) Thomas of Victor, ID and Mike (Laura) Thomas of Mesa AZ; his six daughters, Gaylene (James) Murdock of Logan, UT, Patty (Grant) Stone of Idaho Falls, ID, Jill (Steve) Nelson of American Falls, ID, Mindy (Todd) Terry of Mesa, AZ, Stephanie (Jim) Hatch of Driggs, ID, Sally (Jared) Pincock of Idaho Falls, ID; 41 grandchildren and 65 great grandchildren. Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Fern Thomas; his two brothers, Glen E Thomas and Ronald D Thomas; a grandchild, Dustin Short; and a great grandchild, Maddi Hanni. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Tetonia church building, 209 S. Main St Tetonia, Idaho. The family will visit with friends and family from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon, Ammon Idaho, and Tuesday, prior to the funeral, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Tetonia church. Burial will be in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dennis 10/8/1939 - 1/25/2022Gene "Denny" Thomas