Kenneth Leo Thomas, 87, passed away August 17, 2021. He was born in Malad, Idaho, to David Leo and Mary Naomi Maxwell Thomas. Raised in Idaho Falls, he attended Bonneville High School. He left his senior year early to join the military with his friend, Keith Neilson. He was grateful to his daughter, Doreen and Bonneville High School for the time and research in finding his school records, discovering he had earned the credits to have graduated back in the 1950's. He was 79 years old when the principal came to his home to invite him to walk with the Bonneville High graduating class of 2013. This was a proud day for him and his family. Kenneth is a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War. He dedicated his life serving honorably in the Marines, Navy Seabees, and the Army National Guard. He was very patriotic. Every day he would raise and salute the flag on the tallest flagpole in his neighborhood. Kenneth was introduced to his sweetheart, Carmen Cecelia Jacobson, on Valentine's Day. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple and celebrated 64 years. They made their home in Iona and raised seven children: Trudy (Bill), Todd (Jane), Terrell (Terri), Trina (Scott), Tracy (Dave), Vernon and Doreen (Leif). While in Vietnam he found his testimony of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was committed to his many callings in the Church. One of his favorites was being a Boy Scout Leader, earning the Silver Beaver award for 30 years of dedicated service. We take great comfort in knowing he is reunited with his family members who preceded him. His wife, Carmen; his parents; 1 brother and 3 sisters; son, Todd; grandson, Cody; and great granddaughter, Jessica. He leaves behind six children, 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and his younger brother, Danny. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial will be in the in Iona Cemetery. Funeral services will be broadcast live to Kenneth's obituary page at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Marine Corps Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kenneth 12/2/1933 - 8/17/2021Leo Thomas
