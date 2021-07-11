Larry Dean Thomas, of League City, Texas, 73, finished his journey on Earth at MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston Texas. He lost his courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma after 11 years. He passed peacefully with his beloved wife, Laurie, of 16 years, and her daughter Chrissy Burdsall by his side. Larry was born May 1, 1947, at Hamilton AFB in Novato, California, to Edward Dean and Shirley Thomas. As a military brat, his family traveled extensively. Larry graduated from Chofu HS in Japan and moved to Idaho Falls to stay with his maternal grandparents, Anne and Lawrence Kidd, where he began college at ISU. He was a walk on to the football team and earned a full scholarship. His Gramps, Lawrence, gave Larry a love of horses that lasted his lifetime. He loved the racetracks long after Lawrence passed. He owned & operated Imperial Cleaners in Idaho Falls for two decades and opened in Blackfoot before selling and moving to Texas. There he met his bride, Laurie, and they were married December, 30, 2004, in Clear Lake, Texas. After Hurricane Ike in 2008, he started L&T Construction to help manage disaster recovery projects. Larry and Laurie loved to travel and owned a time share in the resort city Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula. Larry loved family and friends and the time he could spend with them. Many admired him for his strength and powerful presence, but he also had a lifelong love of service and mentoring. His love of Christ touched your heart and his church group in Texas loved him. He loved football, rugby, skiing, golf, his dog OREO and Vegas. His Rugby team, the Zebras, has remained close to this day. He had an adventurous and youthful spirit. Larry is survived by his wife, Laurie; her children, Heather McAlpin (Chau) and Chrissy Burdsall (Robby); their children, Warner, twins Dean and Heath; Bill Thomas' children, Ed (Xela) and Hailey Thomas; sibling Patti Thomas Rabideau (John); his maternal cousins, Robert (CJ) Green, Bill Green, Carol Scarcella and Jayne Scarcella; his Aunt, Bonnie Burns and her children; paternal cousins, Kerri Burns Ellis, David Burns, Lauri Sperl, Jeff Burns, Jacqui and Jeff Walbom, Pat McGary, and Jo Martin. He is also survived by his extended family, Diane (Boyd) Zollinger, Susan (Dan) Davis, Billie (Doug) Nelson, and Kevin (Kelly) Call. Beyond that, there are several nieces and nephews that we would like to acknowledge. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Dean Thomas; his mom, Shirley Call; stepfather, William F. Call; his brother, William Dean Thomas; grandparents Lawrence and Anne Kidd and Benjamin "Hop" Anne "Toot" Thomas and several aunts and uncles that he loved dearly. Your family and friends will miss your playful teasing, laughter and kindness as well as your entertaining stories. While Death leaves a heartache, no one can heal...Love leaves memories that no one can steal. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls. A gathering will follow the service from noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, 2500 Channing Way in Idaho Falls. Refreshments will be served. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Larry 5/1/1947 - 2/4/2021Thomas
