Our dear sweet momma, Lucy Salina Thomas (90), returned to her Heavenly Father on December 20, 2020 at her home in Dubois, Idaho from natural causes with family by her side. Lucy was born September 24, 1930 at Tetonia, Idaho to Cecil Joseph Hatch and Dilla Louise Rudd. Life as a child was adventurous and fun growing up with her sisters and brothers in the hills and trees of Badger Creek. She said they were poor but did not know it. Lucy moved to Dubois as a teenager and graduated from Dubois High School where she met and married her sweetheart Lynn Rees Thomas. Together they had five children in a loving and safe home and was able to work at home and raise them. Eventually, she began work in the potato warehouse. After tiring of being in the cold and dust, she began working at the Dubois Post Office, which she enjoyed. Lynn and Lucy later divorced. She eventually transferred to the Idaho Falls office and there she married Lynn Hansen. They later divorced and she moved back to Dubois in 1992, living in her beloved home for the rest of her life. Lucy was involved with many community activities and loved to teach 4H and help where she could. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several callings throughout her life. Lucy enjoyed serving as Primary President and Relief Society President. At age 86 and homebound, she was called to teach the Young Women in her ward. Lucy loved those girls dearly as they came to her home each Sunday to be taught. Although in almost constant pain due to rheumatoid arthritis, she remained joy filled and optimistic. She had a quick wit and smile for everyone. She loved her family and friends and will be missed by all. She loved the visits from family and friends and the songs sung by the priests when they brought the sacrament to her each Sunday. She loved to sew, quilt, paint, and read. At the age of 85, she decided to learn how to use a computer and indexed names for Family Search 3-4 hours a day until her body would no longer allow her to sit in the chair and lift her arms to hunt and peck the keys with her thumbs. She indexed more than 118,000 names submitted to Family Search. Her mind and senses were sharp until the end. The evening before she passed, she Facetimed with several of her children and grandchildren who sensed the end was near. During the conversations and a bit suspicious, Lucy asked, "Is something going on that I don't know about?" She was a very strong woman and after many years of declining health and having fought the good fight, and with the compassionate care of numerous wonderful caregivers, her weak body finally let her strong spirit return home. She was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life Lynn Rees Thomas, her sweet daughter Lynette Marie (Richard) Rogers, brothers Raymond J. Hatch, Richard Perry Hatch and Jay R. Hatch, sisters Ilene (Buzz) Flamm, Ruth (Charley) Parker and Lois Louise (Jim) Kneedy. She is survived by brothers Benjamin Hatch of Tetonia, Idaho and Thomas Hatch of Elko, Nevada, children Timothy Neil (Kristy) Thomas of Rexburg, Idaho, Ronda Lue (Rick) Schroeder of Lovell, Wyoming, Peri Joe (Cheryl) Thomas of McCammon, Idaho and Cara Lea (Bruce) Lands of Blackfoot Idaho. She has 21 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Beaver Creek Ward in Dubios, with Bishop John Farr conducting. The family will meet with friends from 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at the church. Please follow social distancing and wear a mask. Burial will be in the Dubois Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Lucy 9/24/1930 - 12/20/2020Salina Thomas
