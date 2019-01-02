Penny Gay Thomas, 67, of Rigby, passed away at home, Thursday, December 27, 2018. Penny was born February 20, 1951 in Idaho Falls, a daughter to Parry Bair Preece and Lydia Talbot Preece. She attended schools in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1969. Penny was proud of her service in the US Army Reserves where she achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant. She was very patriotic and was known to tear up whenever The National Anthem was played. Penny was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married John A. Thomas on October 10, 1986 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. During her life she served in many callings but especially enjoyed working with the Scouts and doing work for humanitarian projects. She particularly enjoyed making and donating quilts with her good friend Freda Pierce. Penny had many talents and interests including writing poetry, reading, and spoiling grandkids. Along with being a wife and mother, she worked as a postal worker for USPS. Survivors include: her husband, John Thomas; a daughter, Crystal (Corey) Neitzel; two sons, Parry (April) Thomas and John L Thomas; three sisters, Brenda (Darrel) Summers, Linda (Steve) Bradley, and Toni (Kent) Adams; a brother, Brent (Kathy) Preece and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Parry and Lydia Preece; a brother, Larry Preece; and two nephews, Davey Summers and Jared Adams. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 401 West 1st South, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will visit with friends on Thursday Evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, and on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Penny 2/20/1951 - 12/27/2018Gay Thomas