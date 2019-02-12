Roderic Willis Thomas, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 8, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Rod was born July 30, 1935, in Oakland, California, to Roy Walter Thomas and Florence Bunker Thomas. He grew up and attended schools in Richmond, California, and graduated from El Cerrrito High School. He earned degrees civil engineering and in nuclear engineering while attending the University of California Berkeley, Purdue University, and the University of Idaho, ultimately earning a Master's degree. On March 4, 1972, he married Rita Louise Capuccini in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Rod and Rita made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Rod worked as an engineer in aerospace and nuclear engineering fields. He served in the California and Utah National Guards. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening, stamp collecting, military history and anything having to do with aerospace or aeronautics. Rod is survived by his loving wife, Rita L. Thomas of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Susan (Bill) Donovan of Concord, CA; step-sister, Chris (Ron) Prosser of CA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 6 p.m. with a visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Deacon Tom Middleton officiating. Burial will be in the Carter Cemetery, in Tuolumne, California. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charities of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rod 7/30/1935 - 2/8/2019Thomas