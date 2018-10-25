Blaine Thompson, longtime resident of Idaho Falls passed away on October 22, 2018 in his home surrounded by loved ones. He was a heavy equipment mechanic during his life. Blaine was born on October 31, 1937 in Driggs, Idaho to Alden Ray Thompson and Ruth Caldwell Thompson. He joined the United States Army in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1959. After his time in the service, he met Winnie Johnson whom he later married in 1961. They were married for 57 years. In 1962, Winnie and Blaine had Dwight Thompson and in 1964, they had Virginia Thompson. In 1974, Blaine, Winnie, and Virginia joined the Alliance Covenant Church. Blaine and Winnie also attended Watersprings Church later in their lives.
Blaine was an avid camper and outdoorsman all his life. He loved when his grandkids would go camping with him in the Island Park area and he loved his dog, Scout. Blaine was known to be a tease to the people he loved, especially his grandchildren.
Blaine was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Ermal Thompson and Charles Thompson, his son Dwight Thompson, his grandson Tyler Thompson, and his daughter Virginia Thompson Whitworth. He is survived by his wife Winnie Thompson, his son-in-law J.R. Whitworth, grandkids Brittaney Thompson, Jerahlyn Whitworth, Jeremy Whitworth, Tina Whitworth, Ernest Whitworth, Samantha Whitworth, his great grandkids, Trevek, Ashton, Brylie, Dian, and Kadence, his sisters Eula (Boyd Endecott), Dorothy (Lynn Skidmore), Patsy (Dennis Reynolds), Teresa (Les Wixom), Kelly Sue (David Miller), his niece Laura Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 6 - 8 pm at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 26, 2018 at 11:30 am at Fielding Memorial Park.
A special thank you to all of the nurses, doctors, EIRMC, Hands of Hope Hospice, and everyone at the Teton Cancer Institute.
Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmillerhann.com.