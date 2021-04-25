Charles A. "Tommy" Thompson, 97, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 22, 2021, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community Center. He was under the care of One Source Home Health and Hospice. Tommy was born on January 16, 1924, in Taft, California, to Robert Hamilton Thompson and Ura Joyce La Force. Tommy was a Veteran and served in World War II with the Navy as an Aviation Machinist. On March 9, 1946, he married Ramona "Joy" Sievers in Idaho Falls. Tommy and Joy were married 75 years. They made their home in Idaho Falls, where they were blessed with three children, Charles "Chuck," Robert "Bob," and Tauna. The family owned and operated Oxford Optics, an optical shop in Idaho Falls, and Tommy was specially trained to be a master Optician. He enjoyed reading, gardening, eating (he was a garbage gut, and still remained skinny), going to garage sales (followed by a big hot dog and parfait from Sam's Club), and specialized in being a handy man. Tommy enjoyed cruising the aisles of the grocery store and bringing home day-old donuts (we still have no idea why, but we ate the donuts because we loved him). Tommy is survived by his son, Bob (Jeneane) Thompson; daughter, Tauna (Mike) Prior; sister, Connie Johnson; grandchildren, Hope Gaskill, Hollie Pettingill, Josh Thompson, Kristi Nipp, Ryan Johnson, Mike Johnson; many great grandchildren; and handpicked family members, Skip and Andrea Huck. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Thompson; son, Chuck Thompson; grandson, Jeromy Richards; mother, Ura Joyce La Force; and father, Robert Hamilton Thompson. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the nurses and helpers at Lincoln Court Retirement Center for their special care. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Charles 1/16/1924 - 4/22/2021A. "Tommy" Thompson
+2
+2
News Trending Today
-
Shelley HS Facebook post with students in blackface stirs outcry
-
'One of the greatest public citizens of our time': Idaho Falls lawyer Tim Hopkins dies at 85
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Skyline baseball's Price hurls complete-game shutout in win over Highland
-
Rep. Chad Christensen sues political activist, saying he was defamed in phone call to boss
-
Legislative notebook: Major issues languish as lawmakers consumed by anti-white fears
-
BASEBALL: A new season, a new look for Bonneville, Idaho Falls
-
Life after the COVID vaccine: What's safe, and what isn't? Local doctors weigh in
-
City condemns land to protect, expand airport
-
McGeachin’s indoctrination task force takes shape
-
Fire west of Firth balloons to 1,190 acres, destroys home