Charles Kay Thompson passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018 with members of his extended family at his bedside. He was born in Seattle, Washington on May 29, 1922 to Charles S. and Lyda B. Thompson. He was raised in Cedar Falls, Washington where his father was an engineer at the power plant that supplied the city of Seattle. He attended public schools in Cedar Falls and North Bend, and graduated from Washington State University where he majored in soils science. While a student at WSU, he became interested in flying, earned his wings, and entered into the U.S. Navy. As a Navy Lieutenant during World War II, he taught and trained many pilots in open aircraft (Stearman). This took him to bases in South Dakota, California, Texas and Washington, D.C. He received the Navy's Letter of Commendation in 1945. Upon returning to civilian life, he entered the business world, representing the Prudential Insurance Co., and chose Idaho Falls, Idaho, for his home, drawn, in part, by the many opportunities for the outdoor life of skiing, camping, fly fishing, hiking and golfing. He met and married Lee Roussin, who had recently relocated to Idaho Falls from Colorado to help set up the new Atomic Energy Commission office. They both loved calling Idaho Falls "home," and raised their six children there. Charles was active in service to the Idaho Falls community, involved in Junior Achievement, the Boy Scouts, and serving as a Director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Property Owners. In 1966, he was elected to the school board for district 91 where he served for three years. Soon after, he served as president of the Idaho Falls Country Club, where he led the development of the back 9. An avid golfer, Charles had the unique thrill of shooting a hole-in-one on #7 at the Idaho Falls Country Club in 1990. He eventually started his own appraisal business, initially working from his home. As his business grew, he moved it to his downtown office where he worked for many years. He was a charter member and one of the first presidents of the Southern Idaho chapter of the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers. He authored several professional articles for that national organization, and in 1987 he won an award for his article on water rights, published in the Appraisal Journal. Through his appraisal work, he was instrumental in the construction of many right of way projects, including the interstate highway system in southeastern Idaho and western Montana. In addition to his passion for outdoor sports and flying, Charles enjoyed traveling with family and friends. He and Lee often vacationed in Hawai'i with their dear friends Joe and Trixie Anderson, and, at age 83, he journeyed to India with his wife, daughters Nancy and Susan, son Brent and daughter-in-law Sandi. The trip began with postcard-perfect stops in New York City and Paris, and included riding a camel in the Rajasthani desert and touring the Taj Mahal. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lee, his six wonderful children, Brent (Sandi), Greg (Char), Mark, Nancy, Susan and Charles; his three amazing grandchildren, Janet, Chris, and Claire; and his four delightful great grandchildren, Charlee, Harper, Max, and Ramona. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of nurses and doctors at EIRMC who provided exceptional care to Charles and grace and comfort to his family. Private family services will be held at a later date.