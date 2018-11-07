Eugene Taylor Thompson, born August 26, 1944, in San Bernardino, California, to Elmer Taylor Thompson and Margaret Marie Dawson,passed away on November 2, 2018,in Gilbert, Arizona, from PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), a brain disease that robbed him of his speech, mobility, and expression, but never his good humor. Gene graduated from Brigham Young University, Magna Cum Laude. After earning his Ph.D. from the University of Washington, he taught rigorous courses at Ricks College/BYU-Idaho for over 30 years: Religion, English, History, Letters, Humanities and Honors. In life, he was a man filled with unbounded determination and one anxiously engaged in a good cause. An avid genealogist indexing tens of thousands of records and a fervent student of the scriptures, Eugene also kept a daily journal for over 50 years. He served a mission in Chile for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He wants to be remembered as a man who chose faith and who kept his covenants. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Lyman, brothers, Larry Gene (Carolyn, deceased) and Michael Paul (Jennifer) Thompson and sister Carol Lynn (Kim), his two sister-in-laws Gayle Lyman (Paul) Sewell and Marsha Lyman (Kenneth) Hildebrandt as well as, his four children: Eugene Todd (Kristen), Courtney Dione (Cade) Spaulding, Ida Whitney (Renn) Christensen, and Mark Austin Lyman (Jennifer), his 16 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018, at 12 Noon at the Rexburg Fourth Ward, with a viewing to be held from 11:00 -11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in La Grande, Oregon. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Eugene 8/26/1944 - 11/2/2018Thompson