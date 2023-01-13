Peter Orlando Thompson III passed away January 11, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a brave long battle with cancer. Pete was born March 28, 1933 to Peter O. Thompson II and Annabell Wynn in Rexburg, Idaho. He grew up in Rexburg, attending Madison High School. He married Ann Clarke Thompson and they were blessed with three children; Jeff, Clarke, and Paula. They were the joy of their life. Pete worked many jobs, two if which were a journeyman plumber, and mailman (famous for the flower in his hat and whistling while walking) He walked around the world 3 1/2 times. He will be remembered for his service to many friends, family and community. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in many callings. He had a strong testimony of the gospel and a deep love for his Savior. Everything was always "Dang Good" in his eyes, and we will miss him so "Dang Much" He is survived by his loving and caring wife Ann of 72 years, his children Jeff (Diane), Paula Godby (Chris) and daughter in law Kristi Thompson, 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Donna Summers (Frank) and Boyd Thompson, his son Clarke and grandson Tyler. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment at Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com We wish to thank One Source Hospice, Jed Bartschi and the staff at Teton Cancer Institute for their loving care. Peter 3/28/1933 - 1/11/2023Orlando Thompson III
