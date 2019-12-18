Ramona "Joy" Sievers Thompson, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 13, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Joy was born on March 30, 1928, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Pearl Aland Sievers. She was raised in Driggs, Idaho, by her grandparents, Frank and Rachel Mae Aland. Joy attended schools in Driggs and Idaho Falls. On March 9, 1946, she married Charles "Tommy" Thompson in Idaho Falls. Joy and Tommy were married for 73 years. They made their home in Idaho Falls, where they were blessed with three children, Charles "Chuck," Robert "Bob" and Tauna. The family owned Oxford Optics, an optical shop in Idaho Falls, and Joy was specifically trained in Chicago to make artificial eyes. She enjoyed sewing and was a master at quilting, cooking, painting, crafting, going to garage sales, followed by a big hot dog from Sam's Club and a parfait. Joy was always clipping and saving coupons for her family. Joy is survived by her loving husband, Tommy; son, Bob (Jeneane); daughter, Tauna (Mike); sister, Connie Johnson; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Chuck; mother, Pearl; grandmother, Rachel Mae; and grandfather, Frank. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Aspen Home Health and Hospice nurses, Monica and Jasmin, and Dr. Shawn Speirs, for their special care. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community in the Activity Room. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Joy 3/30/1928 - 12/13/2019Thompson