Larry Dean Thompson, 73, beloved husband and father passed away March 15, 2021, from heart failure. Larry was born in Jerome, ID, on December 26, 1947. Growing up in Woodville, Idaho, Larry loved his 4 siblings, horses, Elvis, and sports. Larry excelled in sports and was a 4-year letterman in football, basketball, and baseball for Shelley High School. He was awarded many accolades in his sporting career including being named a Parade High School All-American. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the California South mission. In 4th grade, he met Anita Burke and one of the greatest love stories began. Larry and Anita were high school sweethearts and later married in Idaho Falls Temple. Larry and Anita reared their 3 children in Ammon, Idaho. Larry was a hard worker and owned Johnstone Supply Idaho Falls for over 30 years. He was a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ and served him throughout his life. Larry was larger than life with a big giving heart. He adored his grandchildren Ammon, Gabriel, Caden, Cole, Nathan, Gracie, Riley, Lily, Zachary, Chase, and Brooklyn. He also loved his many nieces and nephews. He is known and loved by all who benefited from his generosity, loyalty, and love. Larry was preceded in death by his father Eldon Thompson, mother Audrene Thompson, and sister Dianne Murray. Larry is survived by his forever love Anit; his children: Carma Ellis (Chad) of Tooele, UT; Ty (Tammy) Thompson of Greenview, CA; and Cody (Nicole) Thompson of Eagle Mountain, UT; and his siblings Delayne (Judy) Thompson of Eugene, OR; Venna (Cornell) Davidson of Salem, ID; and Curtis (Laura) Thompson from Pocatello, ID. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Ammon Stake Center 2055 Ammon Road. A live broadcast will be available at Facebook at https://fb.me/e/21eLhlsQC. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, and Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 10:00 - 10:45 am, at the church. Interment will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Larry 12/26/1947 - 3/15/2021Thompson
