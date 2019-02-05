Max Thompson August 16, 1925 - January 27, 2019 Born in Downing Wisconsin on August 16, 1925 to Rex and Leona Thompson. Max passed through heaven's pearly gates on January 27, 2019. Max served in the Army during the Korean War where he served as a mechanic and infantry man. He married Shirley Zirkle and together they had four children. They divorced after 26 yrs of marriage. Max was involved with his children and he loved them very much. He served as scoutmaster for many years. He worked many years in the electronic field, even taught classes at Modesto Junior College. He worked for Ray's Radio in Modesto, California putting two way radios in the police vehicles there and fixing anything that was brought into the store. He loved the outdoors and all it had to give and that is the reason he retired in Challis, Idaho. He was an amateur photographer and he was rarely seen without his camera. Many loved his pictures and some are on display at the Challis Senior Center. He loved practical jokes and you were a target of his jokes especially if he had his camera in hand. He enjoyed taking trips to the desert with his friends and did so yearly until he was 89 yrs. Old. He is survived by his brother Charles (Ann) Thompson of Challis Id, his sons Danny (Mary) Thompson of Turlock Ca, Michael Thompson of Modesto, Ca. His daughters Darla Stephens of Ceres, Ca and Melody Williams of Challis ID. 7 grandchildren, 18 great -grand children and 2 great- great grandsons. Services will be February 7,2019 at 1 pm to be held at Summers Funeral Home in Boise ID with burial to follow at the Veterans Cemetery. There will be a viewing on February 6, 2019 from 4-6 pm. Max 8/16/1925 - 1/27/2019Thompson