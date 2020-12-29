It is with great sadness that the family of Tyler Max Thompson announces his passing on December 24, 2020 in Rigby, Idaho. Tyler was born September 25, 1978 in Logan, Utah, and was the third son born to Clarke and Kristi Thompson. He was a joy and completed their family. Ty spent the first five years of his life in Preston, Idaho, before moving to Rexburg, Idaho. He attended elementary school, junior high, and high school in Rexburg. He graduated from Madison High School in 1997. Ty worked for many car dealerships in Rexburg and at the time of his death was working at HD Performance as the Parts Manager. Ty truly lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, traveling with his friends, and anything and everything about trucks! Some of his favorite pastimes were watching football, archery, fishing, razor riding, golfing, and adult arcade games. Ty is survived by his mother Kristi Thompson and brothers, Josh (McKenzie) and Pete (Amy), grandparents, Pete and Ann Thompson. Special people in Ty's life include; Bridger Stoddard, nieces and nephews, and so many great friends. He is preceded in death by his father Clarke Thompson and his grandparents, Max and JoAnn Hansen. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. Family members will receive friends Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 we request that any who plan to attend the funeral please take appropriate precautions related to social distancing and facial covers. A link to view services via the internet will be available at www.flammfh.com on the day of the service. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Ty we suggest going out to dinner with friends, giving service to someone in need, mending a relationship with a loved one, and making each day count. We can think of no better way to honor Ty. Tyler 9/25/1978 - 12/24/2020Thompson
