Victor Neil Thompson, 86, passed away on March 19, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born on February 21, 1937, in Kindred, North Dakota, to Nate and Victoria (Torie) Thompson. He attended schools in that area, including Kindred High School, Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and North Dakota State University, where he earned a B.S. in electrical engineering. After graduating from NDSU, he headed west for a nuclear industry job with Phillips Petroleum at the National Reactor Testing Station in southeast Idaho. After a year, he returned to North Dakota to marry his sweetheart, Elaine, on July 13, 1960, and they settled in Idaho Falls. Vic and Elaine were blessed with three children, Todd, Tracie, and Stephanie; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They were married for more than 62 years. After 12 years with Phillips and other site contractors, Vic worked the next 25 years for Argonne National Laboratory in engineering, and later, management positions. During his full-time work he attended night courses through the University of Idaho and earned an MBA. Through U of I he taught undergraduate and graduate evening classes in finance and engineering for 25 years. Vic coached youth sports teams for his children in baseball, softball, and basketball. Vic retired at age 58, and he and Elaine soon began the "snowbird" phase of their lives where they enjoyed nice weather year round for nearly 20 years. Their condo in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was conveniently located on the 17th hole of London Bridge Golf Course. In Havasu, they were welcomed into a lively group of golfing couples who golfed and gathered socially, including the weekly "Knicker-Knocker" rounds where both men and women golfers dressed in plus-fours. Vic and Elaine unabashedly admitted that they were "golf bums," but Vic still found time to serve as treasurer for their Havasu condo board. For many years Vic golfed on the Idaho Falls Senior Men's Golf Association tour. His hobbies included coin collecting, political campaign button collecting, repairing and refinishing broken-down and aging household items, and watching sports of all kinds on television. He was a proud supporter of NDSU football and his office was full of memorabilia from the many Bison national championships over the past decade. Vic was kind, patient, and generous, always eager and willing to help others. When he wasn't coaching his children's teams, he was attending their games. When he wasn't teaching college classes he was leading by example, quietly. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served as treasurer for seven years. He is survived by his wife Elaine; son, Todd (Koni); daughters, Tracie (Terrell) and Stephanie; brother, Lyndon (Marlys); grandsons Zachary (Hailey), Tanner, and Quinn; granddaughter Brianna (Jordan); great-granddaughters, Raelynn, Charlie, and Piper; and great-grandson Milo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nate and Torie; and his brothers, Dwight and Lee. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Victor Neil 2/21/1937 - 3/19/2023Thompson
