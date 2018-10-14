Devin Thomson, 39, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, formerly of Blackfoot passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 19, 2018 at the Thomas LDS Church. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.