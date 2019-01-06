Nelda Ruth Thorington, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 2, 2019, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Nelda was born August 2, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Herbert Sylvester Poore and Ila Ellen Freeman Poore. She grew up and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho. Nelda was married to Baldur Oswin Lindner for 26 years. From this union they were blessed with four children, Kim, Tami, Carl and Corey. Baldur and Nelda were later divorced. She married Jerry Thorington in 1981. They were later divorced in 1992. Nelda made her home in Idaho Falls, where she worked as a cook and dietician. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving in the Temple. Nelda was a great cook and enjoyed cooking. She loved the outdoors, camping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Nelda is survived by her children, daughter, Tami Andersen of Rigby, ID; son, Carl Lindner of Pocatello, ID; son, Corey (Paula) Lindner of PA; sister, Lida Ransom of Idaho Falls, ID; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Louis Poore and Carl Poore; sister, Colleen Lundquist; and son, Kim Oswin Lindner. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. There will be a no-host dinner at Chuck-a-Rama following the services at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Bank of Commerce in Nelda's name to help defray funeral costs. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nelda 8/2/1938 - 1/2/2019Ruth Thorington