Alton LaVar Thornock, 91 of Shelley Idaho passed away peacefully December 12, 2020 in Idaho Falls, ID. LaVar was born in Bloomington, ID on May 30, 1929 to the late J. Ralph and Lucy Thornock. He grew up in Bloomington and graduated from North Gem High School in Bancroft. LaVar was married for 65 years to his eternal sweetheart Bobbie Thornock whom he called "the most special girl on earth". LaVar served in the army and fought in the Korean War. While serving he had many incredible experiences of faith and duty. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the California Mission. It was here that he met his sweetheart who was also serving as a missionary in that mission. He never stopped being a missionary. He spent his life doing all that he could to bring others to Christ. LaVar worked in several jobs while supporting himself and his small family through school. He earned a bachelor and master degree from Brigham Young University. He chose the field of human behavior, psychology, sociology, and history. LaVar moved with his small family to Shelley in 1964. He was given the assignment to be the Coordinator of Seminaries and Institutes in the Snake River Valley District. He spent many years dedicated to the LDS Church Educational System. He was a master teacher and compassionate counselor. LaVar retired in 1994 from the position of head of the religion Department at BYU-Hawaii. LaVar served in many different positions within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including being called in 1974 as the Stake President of the Shelley Idaho Stake. LaVar enjoyed being outside hunting and fishing especially with his children. He was quite the athlete and loved most sports. He loved spending time studying and pondering the scriptures and the gospel of Jesus Christ. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved them very dearly. He was a man of incredible integrity, faith and dedication to his family. LaVar was preceded in death by his loving parents, supportive siblings and their spouses and infant grandson Jeffery Thornock. He is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie and four children, Lanette, Idaho Falls, ID; Rich (Diane), Missoula, MT; Terry (MaLinda), Idaho Falls, ID; Curtis (Annette), Idaho Falls, ID. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to make a donation to your favorite charity. Private family services will be held Wednesday December 30, 2020. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Alton 5/30/1929 - 12/12/2020LaVar Thornock
