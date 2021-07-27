Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
IvaLou Thornock, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 25, 2021, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family and Brio Hospice. IvaLou was born August 23, 1947, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to George Andrew Davey and Vonda Myrtle Smith Davey. She grew up and attended schools in Menan, Idaho. On April 12, 1991, she married Joseph Thornock in Idaho Falls. IvaLou and Joseph made their home in Idaho Falls. She enjoyed cooking, trivia, the outdoors, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. IvaLou is survived by her husband, Joseph Thornock of Idaho Falls; son, Todd (Kathy) Howe of Rigby, ID; son, Mitch (Tammy) Howe of Rigby, ID; son, Brett (Tami) Howe of Idaho Falls; daughter, Robin (Cris) Wickham of CA; son, Shayne Howe of Rigby, ID; son, Mike (Janet) Howe of Idaho Falls; brother, Merlin (Chris) Davey of CA; and 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Macie Davey; brothers, Jack, Richard, and Marvin Davey. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. IvaLou 8/23/1947 - 7/25/2021Thornock