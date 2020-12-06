Seymour Jay Thornock, 59, of Idaho Falls, suddenly passed away December 1, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side. Seymour was born April 20, 1961, in Idaho Falls, to Jay Moffat and Carol Olson. He was the first son after three girls, so he was quite spoiled. He grew up in Idaho Falls attending school at now A.H. Bush, Eagle Rock, and graduated from Skyline High School in 1979. He also graduated from Vo-Tech in mechanics. He loved football, baseball, and especially softball-playing first base and pitcher. Being a lefty, he could hit the home runs even onto the roof of a church. After high school, he went to work at Idaho Travertine. He married his sweetheart and best friend, Lynda Ondricek, on June 19, 1987, and made their home in Idaho Falls where they were blessed with two sons, Jay and Jesse. He went to work for Mickelsen Marble where he worked hard, loved the work, and was so proud of what he did for his customers. Lynda worked with him and their sons. They bought the business a few years ago, and he was looking forward to retiring and leaving the business to his sons. Jesse and his wife, Breann, brought two grandchildren into their family, Payton and Emmett. He loved fishing with his family, especially his grandkids. He also enjoyed hunting and camping with his family. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa, and brother. Seymour is survived by his sweetheart, Lynda; two sons, Jay and Jesse (Breann); his grandchildren, Payton and Emmett; three sisters, Jolene (Kurt) Holverson of Idaho Falls, Karen Thornock Allen of Idaho Falls, and DeAnn Thornock (Jeff) of Elliston, MT; a brother, Eric Thornock of Idaho Falls; his in-laws, Dennis (Martha) Ondricek and Gerald (Leann) Ondricek; Karen (David) Sterling; James (Wendy) Ondricek; and Crystal Ullmann; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Carol Thornock; Lynda's parents, Gerald and Afton Ondricek; and his grandparents. A gathering will be held from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the East Idaho Down Syndrome Connect Family at 985 Capital, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83402. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Seymour 4/20/1961 - 12/1/2020Jay Thornock
