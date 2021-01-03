Vickie Lynn Thornock, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 22, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Vickie was born January 4, 1954, in Afton, Wyoming, to Dallas Eldon and Maxine Ann Muir Andrews. She spent her childhood in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. On September 1, 1979, she married Jerry Thornock in Idaho Falls. Together, they were blessed with two children, Steven and Amy. Vickie and Jerry made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Vickie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jerry and Vickie enjoyed spending time outdoors together, especially fishing, hunting, and camping. Vickie also liked to read. Vickie is survived by her loving children, Amy Thornock of Idaho Falls, ID, and Steven (Jamie) Thornock of Arco, ID; siblings, Larry (Sue) Andrews of Bellevue, NE, Cheryl (John) Caraway of Phoenix, AZ, Lonnie (Marty) Andrews of Tehachapi, CA, Jeanne (Tony) Kelsch of Idaho Falls, ID, Gayla (Joe) Goerge of Louisa, VA, and Linda Andrews of Idaho Falls, ID; and her mother, Maxine Ann Andrews of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Thornock; and her father, Dallas Eldon Andrews. A gathering will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial will follow in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vickie 1/4/1954 - 12/22/2020Thornock
