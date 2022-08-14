LaDene Ward Thornton, 78 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home. LaDene was born July 27, 1944 in Rigby, Idaho to Calvert Abram Ward and Nina Larsen Ward. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School in 1962. On July 19, 1963, she married Thomas James Thornton in the Idaho Falls Temple; they were blessed with 9 children, 1 foster son and many exchange students. While raising her children, she continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, LaDene served as an organist, librarian and chorister, she also served in the Primary organization. LaDene loved music and enjoyed playing the piano, clarinet, accordion and organ; she also enjoyed crafting. She is survived by her daughters; Linette (Paul) Halversen of Rigby, ID, Laurel (Kevin) McGee of Kuna, ID, LeighAnn Klinger of Idaho Falls, ID; sons Thomas (Jeny) Thornton of Williston, ND, Terry (Jennifer) Thornton of Williston, ND, Torrey Thornton of Rigby, ID, Timothy (Kimberly) Thornton of Preston, ID, Todd (Rhonda) Thornton of Idaho Falls, ID, Travis (Heidi) Thornton of Idaho Falls, ID; 46 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and counting; brother Kent (Elaine) Ward of Rigby, ID and sister-in-law Jan Ward Larson; of Sugar City, ID. LaDene was preceded in death by her husband Thomas James Thornton, parents Calvert and Nina Larsen Ward, and brother Keith Abram Ward, and grandson James Thornton. The family expresses their appreciation to Enhabit Home Health, (formerly Encompass) for their excellent care. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Milo Ward Chapel, 12127 N 75th E, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1:45 p.m., Thursday, at the church. Interment will follow in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby; condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfunralhome.com LaDene 7/27/1944 - 8/11/2022Ward Thornton