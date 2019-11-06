Sandra Thornton, 82, of Ammon, passed away October 31, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Sandra was born March 12, 1937, in Saint Anthony, Idaho, to Lloy Albert Prater and Helen Jacobs Prater. She had fond memories of growing up in Ucon with a loving parents, an older sister (Caralyn), and younger brother (Bill). She felt fortunate to grow up in a small town and to make several memories with a loving family, including her grandparents Edger and Blanch Prater and Amos and Zina Walker. She made several life-long friendships during her growing-up years. She attended grammar school in Ucon, Idaho, and graduated from Bonneville High School. Some of her fondest memories were formed through participating in several musical groups and plays at Bonneville High School. She later went on to attend Ricks College. On May 1, 1959, she married Burt Vaughn Thornton in the Idaho Falls Temple. While living in Ucon, their first son, Michael Burt was born. They moved to Pocatello, Idaho, while Burt was attending Idaho State College of Technology. While in Pocatello, Sandra worked as a secretary for Beneficial Finance. After graduation, Sandra and Burt moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Sandra was a homemaker. While in Las Vegas, two daughters, Laura and Janet joined the family. The little family moved to Iona, Idaho, shortly after Janet's birth and soon welcomed a son, Greg and two daughters, Jennifer and Nancy. During this time period, Sandra worked as a Tax Preparer for H&R Block, forming many treasured relationships. Sandra loved the little town of Iona and it was their home up to the time the couple returned from their mission for the LDS Church to Melborne, Australia. After returning from their mission, Sandra and Burt decided it was time to down-size and moved to their current home in Ammon, Idaho. Sandra has a deep and loving relationship with her Savior. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various capacities such as a primary worker, Relief Society, Young Women's, and Primary President. She loved singing in the ward choir. Her faith and love of the gospel will always stand as a witness to her family of Jesus Christ. Sandra loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Her family was her greatest treasure. She was an avid reader and passed this love to her children. She enjoyed camping and observing nature's beauty with family and close friends. Sandra also enjoyed singing, quilting, family history, crocheting, temple work, gardening, needle work, and baking. She was known for her peach cobbler, fresh garden produce, beautiful flower beds, homemade pies and rolls, and Christmas goodies. Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Burt Vaughn Thornton of Ammon, ID; son, Michael Burt (Jennifer) Thornton of Provo, UT; daughter, Laura Kay (Curtis) Thompson of Shelley, ID; daughter, Janet Suitter of Twin Falls, ID; son, Gregory Mont (Cherlyn) Thornton of Fort Collins, CO; daughter, Jennifer (Shaun) Huls of Saratoga Springs, UT; daughter, Nancy Jo (Heath) Jackson of Ammon, ID; sister, Caralyn Clawson of Ucon, ID; brother, William Lloy Prater of Salt Lake City, UT; 23 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Jack Clawson and sister-in-law, Connie Prater. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Ammon 26th Ward, 1100 South Tiebreaker, with Kent Davies officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 10-11:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Luncheon will be provided at the Tiebreaker Building following internment for family and friends. Condolences/flowers may be sent to Wood Funeral Home in Ammon or to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sandra 3/12/1937 - 10/31/2019Prater Thornton