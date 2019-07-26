Rex Ivie Thorpe passed from this world on July 23, 2019 at Idaho Falls, Idaho. Rex was born on November 17, 1943 to John W. Thorpe and Wanda Ivie Thorpe at Idaho Falls, Idaho. Rex spent his first 9 years growing up in the Osgood area then moving to Roberts, Idaho in the 4th grade. He graduated from Roberts High School. He spent 2 years from 1966-68 in the Army stationed in Germany. On June 5, 1968 he married Cheryl Russell at Idaho falls Idaho and spent 51 years make family memories in Roberts, Idaho . He has two daughters Wendy Thorpe of Roberts, Idaho and April (Nick) Fullmer of Menan, Idaho. He has two grandchildren, Wyatt and Breeann Fullmer, who were the light of his life. He is also survived by two sisters, Ladean Hilton of Rexburg, Idaho, and Wanda (Gerald) Poitra of Rothsay, Minnesota and many Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Seth Thorpe. He was a farmer who spent many years doing what he loved. Especially raising pigs. He enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with friends and family. Dad we know you that you are in a happier place reunited with loved ones and your beloved dog Chance. Rex has requested no services. His request was that everyone spend a day with their families camping, fishing or just enjoying each other. Rex 11/17/1943 - 7/23/2019Ivie Thorpe