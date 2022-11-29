Blake Ray Thueson was born on March 6, 2004, in Ogden, UT to Sherry Savage and Todd Thueson. Our handsome young man returned home to our Heavenly Father on November 19, 2022, surrounded by his parents and siblings. Blake was always so full of life and loved everyone. Blake loved to put a smile on your face for sure, he was such a jokester! He was so kind, generous, caring, and outgoing towards everyone he came in contact with. Blake had many friends he loved just like family, and their families felt like they had an "extra" son in Blake. Blake split his time between Utah and Idaho spending time with both parents and each side of the family, so he could experience all his favorite activities with everyone. Blake was a very active young man and loved staying busy. He enjoyed going on family vacations, hunting, fishing, camping, dirt biking, riding horses and of course his passion "BULL RIDING!" His dream was to become a professional bull rider, and he was well on his way to fulfilling his dreams. He won many championships. In 2021, he earned 2nd place in IMBA World Finals. He made an impact on every single person he met. Blake will always be in our hearts and never be forgotten. WE ALL LOVE AND MISS YOU!! Blake is survived by his parents, Sherry (Tim) Savage, Todd (Jodi) Thueson, his siblings, Brittany (Taylor) Pearson, Brayde (Chyenne) Atwood, Chelsie (Drew) Bentley, Beau (Taylor) Thueson, Kimberly (Austin) Savage. And many grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Services in Idaho A viewing will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Ririe Stake Center, 14061 North 130 East, Ririe, Idaho 83443. Funeral services will be held at the same location Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 AM prior to services. Services in Utah Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM at the Valynn Building 6719 West Valynn Drive, Herriman, Utah 84096, with a viewing from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to services. Interment will be at Herriman City Cemetery, 12465 South 6000 West, Herriman, Utah. Blake 3/6/2004 - 11/19/2022Ray Thueson
