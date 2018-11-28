Deleen Thueson Walters
Deleen Thueson Walters, 88, of Ammon, passed away November 25, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Deleen was born April 9, 1930, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Robert Richie Thueson and Winnie May Gardner Thueson. She grew up and attended schools in the Rexburg/Sugar City area and graduated from Sugar Salem High School.
On May 19, 1948, she married Eldon Lee Klingler in Idaho Falls. They were later divorced. On January 10, 1974, she married Hugh Archer Walters in Tempe, Arizona. Deleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed smocking, sewing, and traveling.
Deleen is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Joseph) Riley of Gettysburg, PA; son, Kent (Ali) Klingler of Boise, ID; son, Bob (Billie) Klingler of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Denise Jones of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Terese (Alan) Nield of Idaho Falls, ID; 14 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hugh Walters; and two brothers, Van Thueson and Delbert Thueson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home (273 North Ridge Avenue). The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
