Beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend Brett Tiller passed away on June 19, 2022, in Richland, WA at the age of fifty-four. He was born in Idaho Falls, ID to Robert (Bob) E and Darlene Tiller, the youngest of four children. As a youth, he was an excellent hockey player (goalie) and skier and spent much of his time hunting geese, elk, deer, and upland game as well as camping with family and friends. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1985. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science (BS) in Wildlife Biology from the University of Idaho in 1990, and his Master of Science (MS) in Environmental Science from Washington State University in 1996. Brett met his future wife, business partner and love of his life, Robin their first weekend on campus at University of Idaho in 1985. They have been together ever since, marrying on June 17, 1989, on Coeur d’ Alene Lake in Idaho. After graduating, both Brett and Robin accepted positions at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and moved to the Tri-Cities, WA. They joyfully welcomed sons Clay and Quin into the family in 1993 and 1996, respectively. Brett loved his sons deeply. Nothing made him happier than experiencing “epic” fishing trips with them. The family spent many happy years together fishing, hunting, SCUBA diving, and raising many canine family members. They loved spending time at their property on the Yakima River and their place at Telegraph Cove on Vancouver Island, BC. After fifteen years at PNNL, Brett became the CEO, Founder, and Principal Scientist at Environmental Assessment Services, LLC (EAS). Brett was passionate about his work in environmental consulting. Because of his ability to keep track of everything that was going on, from a new multimillion dollar proposal to a minor repair needed on one of the company boats, he somehow kept all the balls in the air. After sixteen years at EAS, he left to work part-time as a Senior Environmental Consultant and Senior Advisor to the Washington State Department of Ecology. Brett was a consummate outdoorsman. Whether his activities included hunting upland game and chasing salmon and every other kind of fish on local rivers or jigging for halibut and ling cod off the coast of British Columbia. Brett was generous with both his time and with his catch. A favorite boat, “The Finder,” was a regular feature on local waters, often with a handful of family members and friends on board. He added a jet boat to his fleet to prowl the Yakima River a few years back. Brett had a tender heart for animals. In addition to raising generations of Brittanies, a small scamp mutt he saved from drowning in the Yakima River recently became a part of the family. He was also deeply concerned about the environment and spent countless hours restoring and maintaining the native shrub-steppe vegetation on the family’s land on the Yakima River. Music was also a passion, and he was willing to distance drive or hop a plane to enjoy a concert with family and good friends. To know him was to love him. He made friends everywhere he went, many of them were life-long. He was loved and respected by them all. He could relate to people from all walks of life and could get along with just about anyone. He was also very ambitious and had high expectations of himself and of life. He was adventurous and opportunistic, never shying away from a chance to experience life to the fullest. He pulled many of us along the way for the ride and always made sure that everyone was having the time of their lives. He will be deeply missed by so many. Brett is survived by his wife Robin; sons Clay and Quin; his parents Bob and Darlene, and his brother Chris (Debbie) Tiller, and sisters Robyn Tiller, and Julie (Cary) Neilson as well as eight nieces and nephews. Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made to Brett’s favorite charity, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Brett Tiller