Lance Ray Timmons, aged 53, passed away December 12, 2018. Lance was born to Mick and Dorothy Timmons on August 27, 1965 in Idaho Falls. He attended Hillview Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Bonneville High School. Over the years, Lance lived in several places including Las Vegas, Boise and Idaho Falls. He lived with his sister and brother-in-law in Rigby for the past 10 years to assist with his overall health. Through the years he held several different jobs, including driving trucks. Later, he was a fence builder and many of his fences can still be seen around town. As a child, Lance and his family camped, rode snowmobiles, visited ghost towns and vacationed all over the western part of the United States. His hobbies included coin hunting, rock hunting, camping, fishing, and attending Chukars baseball games. He really enjoyed being out on the desert with his dogs looking for rocks, but most of the time finding rattle snakes. Every March he and his parents had lively betting during March Madness, the winner usually purchased the loser a six pack of soda. Lance was an animal lover and at any given time had cats and dogs to love and give a home to. His pets were always rescues. Lance was known to all as someone who never ceased to offer a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a great laugh, could sing like crazy, and always had a "funny of the day". Lance was an avid Tom Petty enthusiast, Rams fan, and he loved wearing shorts year round. He loved hearing from his children and would often ask his sister what they were saying on Facebook as he was not technologically inclined. Their photos are proudly displayed in his room. Lance is survived by his daughter, Brittney Kucera (John) of Reno, his son Casey Timmons (Kat) of Boise, his parents Mick and Dorothy Timmons, and his sister Brenda Paulsen (Mark) of Rigby. He is also survived by his nephews: Remington, Perry, and Matthew Paulsen. At Lance's request, the family will hold a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Snake River Animal Shelter in Lance's name. These donations can be made at snakeriveranimalshelter.org. "As is a tale, so is a life. Not how long it is, but how good it is, that's what matters." -Seneca Lance 8/27/1965 - 12/12/2018Ray Timmons