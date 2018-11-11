Etta May Smith Tinker of Lewisville, Idaho, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018 at the age of 72. Etta May was born April 11, 1946 in Ogden, Utah to Theron Franklin Smith and Rella May Jenkins Smith. She was raised and attended schools in Draper, Utah. Etta May owned and operated a shoe repair business in Rigby for 5 years, then worked at Idahoan Foods for 22 years. On December 7, 1986, she married Rex E. Tinker in Nevada. Etta was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Primary and Relief Society. She was a seamstress and loved to sew. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and decorating. Above all she loved her family and being a grandma. She is survived by her husband Rex E. Tinker, of Lewisville, children; Chris Cude of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Claudia Hill, of Driggs, Mel (Karla) Cude, of Rigby, stepson; Tim (Shoshonei) Tinker of Rigby, sister; Carolyn (Kevin) Frampton of Riverton, Utah, brothers; Ren (Kimberley) Smith, of Tridell, Utah, Brian Smith of Tridell, Utah, Kevin Smith of Rifle, Colorado, 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers; Jay Smith and Len Smith. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. Interment will be Monday, November 19, 2018 at Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Etta 4/11/1946 - 11/4/2018Tinker